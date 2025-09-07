Home / Companies / News / Adani Group looks to invest $60 bn in power, RE sectors till FY32

The group would invest $17 billion in build transmission and distribution capabilities through Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL). (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is looking to invest around $60 billion up to FY32 in power sector, especially in renewables, generation and transmission/distribution.

In an investor presentation, Adani Power said the group plans $21 billion investment by FY30 to scale up renewable energy capacity to 50 GW from 14.2 GW as of FY25.

Part of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The group would invest $17 billion in build transmission and distribution capabilities through Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL).

AESL is a multidimensional organisation with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

The company looks to set up 30,000 km of transmission lines to support India's growing energy needs by FY30, from 19,200 km as of March 31, 2025.

The group looks to invest $22 billion through Adani Power by FY32 to have a 41.9 GW capacity from 17.6 GW in FY25.

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India with capacities spread over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

Adani Group said India is one of the fastest growing electricity market in the world, where overall installed capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11 per cent to reach 1,000 GW by FY32 from 475 GW in FY25. The sector provides investment opportunities worth over USD 500 billion.

While in renewables, India ranks 4th globally with in total renewable energy installed capacity of 172 GW. The segment provides over USD 300 billion worth of investment opportunities by FY32 and reach to the level of 571 GW.

The thermal capacity is expected to reach 309 GW by FY32 from 247 GW in FY25, while 80 GW of additional coal capacity is required by FY32. The segment provides investment opportunity worth USD 91 billion.

Adani Power said, "Coal remains the backbone of India's baseload power delivering stable, large-scale supply amid rising demand and renewable variability. It is critical for meeting growing peak demand."  India has one of the largest synchronised grids globally. Its transmission network provides investment opportunity worth USD 110 billion. The country eyes 6,48,000 km of transmission network by FY32 from 4,94,000 in FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

