Oyo renames parent entity Oravel Stays to Prism to unify global brands

IPO-bound Oyo's parent entity, Oravel Stays, will now be called Prism to serve as the umbrella entity for all its businesses and bring together various brands of the global travel tech platform.

In a letter to shareholders sent by Oyo, accessed by PTI, Chairman of the Board and founder Ritesh Agarwal mentioned that Oravel Stays will launch Prism Life, in short Prism, as its new corporate identity.

"Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique," Agarwal said in the letter.

He further shared that the transition to Prism marks the establishment of a clearer and more future-ready corporate architecture, designed to align the company's expanding portfolio with its strategic vision. "Our Oyo brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget and midscale travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked, with a solid impression globally. Prism, in turn, assumes the role of the parent brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts," Agarwal said. The new corporate name Prism was chosen following a global public naming competition that attracted more than 6,000 submissions.