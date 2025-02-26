Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bridgetown Research secures $19 m to scale AI-Powered biz research agents

Artificial Intelligence, AI
Photo: Bloomberg
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Bridgetown Research, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has raised $19 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed and Accel, with participation from a “leading research university”, according to a press statement.
 
The company is developing AI-powered agents for business research and analysis, targeting private equity, consulting, and corporate strategy companies.
 
Bridgetown’s services include AI-driven voice bots designed to interview industry experts, gathering proprietary primary data that is then analysed alongside alternative data sources. This approach differentiates the company from other AI tools that summarise publicly available information, said the statement.
 
With the fresh capital, the company plans to expand its AI agents’ capabilities and cover a broader range of analyses.
 
"We are working with multiple private equity, management consulting firms, and corporate teams to help make strategic decisions better and faster. This in turn is driving up demand for advisory and information services downstream,” said Harsh Sahai, founder and chief executive officer of Bridgetown Research. “We enable $10 of advisory and information services revenue for every $1 we make."
 
Sahai, a former Amazon machine learning leader and McKinsey consultant, co-founded the company with a team of professionals from McKinsey, Bain, and Amazon.

Bridgetown initially focused on private equity deal screening and due diligence, helping firms conduct initial analysis within 24 hours. It also facilitates large-scale customer surveys, automating responses from hundreds of participants in parallel.
 
“AI is causing widespread disruptions across many enterprise functions, and Bridgetown Research is riding that wave by assisting executives in making important strategic decisions. We are pleased to see Bridgetown serving several marquee customers, with users likening its platform to having a team of top-tier consultants at their fingertips,” said Anagh Prasad, an investor at Accel.
First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

