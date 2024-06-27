Brigade Enterprises eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from housing project in B'luru

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Thursday said it has launched a new housing project with a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

The project 'Brigade Insignia' is located at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, and comprises 379 units.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The project has a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore," the company said in a statement.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said, "Demand for residential projects is currently high, and the segment is witnessing steady growth. This project is set to ride on that demand and is part of our 11 million square feet expansion plan in the residential space and will be ideal, both as an investment and for ownership."



Apartments at Brigade Insignia are available at a ticket size ranging from Rs 3 crore to Rs 9 crore. The project is expected to be completed in June 2029.

Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. Instituted in 1986, the company has developed many projects across South Indian cities - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. It has a presence in residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

Since its inception, Brigade has completed 275-plus buildings comprising over 80 million sq ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio.