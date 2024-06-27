Home / Companies / News / Brigade Enterprises eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from housing project in B'luru

Brigade Enterprises eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from housing project in B'luru

The project 'Brigade Insignia' is located at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, and comprises 379 units. The project has a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore

Housing, Realty, Real Estate
Apartments at Brigade Insignia are available at a ticket size ranging from Rs 3 crore to Rs 9 crore. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Thursday said it has launched a new housing project with a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

The project 'Brigade Insignia' is located at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, and comprises 379 units.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The project has a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore," the company said in a statement.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said, "Demand for residential projects is currently high, and the segment is witnessing steady growth. This project is set to ride on that demand and is part of our 11 million square feet expansion plan in the residential space and will be ideal, both as an investment and for ownership."

Apartments at Brigade Insignia are available at a ticket size ranging from Rs 3 crore to Rs 9 crore. The project is expected to be completed in June 2029.

Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. Instituted in 1986, the company has developed many projects across South Indian cities - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. It has a presence in residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

Since its inception, Brigade has completed 275-plus buildings comprising over 80 million sq ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio.

Also Read

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

Brigade Q3 results: Profit up 31% on strong growth in residential segment

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

Nxtra commits to get 100% energy for data centre from renewable sources

UltraTech to buy 23% stake in Chennai-based India Cements for Rs 1,885 cr

Reliance Jio announces hike in tariffs for mobile plans by upto 25%

Ambuja Cements board approves Adani Cementation's merger with company

25% of new hires married women; nearly 70% of workforce ladies: Foxconn

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bengaluruhousing projectBrigade Enterprises

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story