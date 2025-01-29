Rashmi Saluja seeks relief from Delhi HC ahead of Religare AGM next month

Rashmi Saluja, the executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises (REL) , has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court (HC) against her removal as a director from the financial services firm, contending that her appointment is valid until February 2028.

In its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on February 7, REL is set to take up the resolution seeking the appointment of a director in place of Saluja, who is liable to retire by rotation.

Saluja has sought an injunction from the court against the proposed resolution.

She has contended that the proposed resolution is a breach of the Companies Act 2013, contrary to the directions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated December 9, 2024, and infringes upon her contractual rights.

While arguing on Wednesday, the counsel for Saluja told the court that her appointment was made for a fixed tenure of five years in 2023, and therefore, there is no reason for voting on the appointment in the upcoming AGM.

ALSO READ: Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer The plea has been filed at a time when the company is in the midst of a control battle with its largest shareholder, the Burman family. The Burmans' open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake opened on January 27 and is scheduled to close on February 7.

The counsel representing the Burmans, though not made a party to the matter in the initial plea, argued that the plea was non-maintainable as it was “almost collusive” and could be interpreted as a “suit against herself” where the company could concede the suit and request an injunction.

He further added that Saluja was under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and that several proceedings had earlier been taken up in the matter in different courts.

Saluja’s counsel argued that the Burmans had no right to oppose the suit.

The Delhi HC has given time for replies and rejoinders to be filed in the matter, and the case will next be heard on February 4.

It is noteworthy that Saluja can offer herself for reappointment and a shareholder vote in the upcoming AGM.

Saluja joined REL in 2018 as a non-executive independent director. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) in December 2019 approved her re-designation as the executive chairperson.

Saluja has claimed that the application made by the company secretary to the RBI seeking prior approval for her appointment did not mention ‘liable to retire by rotation’ as a condition. However, she adds that the phrase was erroneously recorded in the special resolution passed by the shareholders regarding her appointment in February 2020.

Another plea has been filed in the Delhi HC by a minority shareholder seeking to stop the acquisition by the Burman family.

A day earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rejected a counter-offer made by Florida-based entrepreneur Digvijay ‘Danny’ Gaekwad to acquire 55 per cent stake in REL at Rs 275 per share.

In its letter returning the competing offer made by Gaekwad, the market regulator said that it was not an exemption application under securities laws.

Shares of REL closed at Rs 245, up nearly a per cent on Wednesday.