Brightcom teams up with US' Project DYNAMO to use AI for disaster response

Global tech firm Brightcom on Friday announced a collaboration with US-based humanitarian organization Project DYNAMO to integrate defence-grade AI systems for advancing disaster preparedness.
The partnership aims to leverage Brightcom's command and decision-support platforms to enhance crisis response, evacuation coordination, and disaster recovery operations globally, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Project DYNAMO is known for high-risk evacuations from conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Israel, will contribute its operational expertise and field-tested methods.
These will be integrated into Brightcom's AI-driven workflows for situational awareness, communications, and mission planning.
"Partnering with Brightcom lets us scale our methods globally with AI-driven coordination, so responders can move from chaos to clarity in minutes, not hours," Mario A Duarte, CEO of Project DYNAMO, said.
The collaboration is positioned in line with the priorities set by the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group established under India's presidency in 2023, which emphasized early-warning coverage and resilient infrastructure.
"By fusing Project DYNAMO's field-proven doctrines with our Defence AI stack, we aim to give governments and responders a faster, clearer operational picture -- from early warning to coordinated evacuation," Suresh Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Brightcom Group, stated.
Brightcom highlighted the growing market for emergency management in the Asia-Pacific region, estimated at around USD 36.6 billion in 2025, with strong growth projected through the next decade.
Brightcom Group has recently expanded into defence technology through its Brightcom Defence division, focusing on AI-powered aerospace intelligence and autonomous systems.
Project DYNAMO has assisted over 7,000 civilians through land, air, and sea evacuations since 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
