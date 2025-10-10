Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet receives 3 new aircraft, kicking off major winter expansion

SpiceJet receives 3 new aircraft, kicking off major winter expansion

These new planes will join operations between October 10 and 11, marking the start of a major fleet ramp-up

SpiceJet
The airline will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai. Photo: Pexels
ANI
Oct 10 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
SpiceJet has received three new aircraft to its operational fleet, including an Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s, kicking off its winter expansion plan designed to meet the surging demand for air travel this holiday season, the airline said.

These new planes will join operations between October 10 and 11, marking the start of a major fleet ramp-up.

According to SpiceJet, a total of 20 aircraft are set to join the airline's operational fleet between October and November, and to be operated under a damp lease model. Additionally, the airline will unground four planes by mid-December, further boosting its capacity.

The addition of these planes is the cornerstone of SpiceJet's strategy to significantly scale up its operations this winter. The airline is on track to more than double its operational fleet size and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKMs), introducing new routes, increasing flight frequencies, and adding exciting destinations across its network.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "This is just the beginning of a large-scale expansion that will redefine SpiceJet's operations this winter. With every new induction, we are strengthening our operational capabilities, opening new routes, and ensuring greater convenience and connectivity for our passengers across India and beyond."

"These new inductions will more than double our operational fleet and triple our ASKM by December 2025. Our fleet expansion reflects the robust travel demand we are witnessing and our readiness to meet it with confidence," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, SpiceJet announced the launch of daily flights to two of India's most sought-after winter destinations - Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The airline will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai, offering travellers the perfect opportunity to plan their winter getaways, according to a release.

As part of its winter expansion plan, SpiceJet is adding new routes, more flights, and a significantly larger fleet to meet soaring travel demand.

Oct 10 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

