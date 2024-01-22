BSE 200 scorecard: From IGL to Zee, reading the tea leaves from FPI move

Investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been crucial to the performance of companies on the stock exchanges. Stock prices usually rally when FPIs increase their stake, and they fall when they sell off and reduce their exposure. At the macro level, foreign inflows into Indian equity have been volatile in recent quarters.



The changes in FPIs’ stake in BSE 200 companies suggest that FPIs have been net buyers in the last year but turned net sellers in the last two quarters.



The FPI stake in BSE 200 stocks has increased from 20.66 per cent on average at the end of December 2022 to 21.63 per cent at the end of December 2023, but it is down from a recent high of 21.9 per cent at the end of June 2023.