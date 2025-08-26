Home / Companies / News / BSNL to add 3-4 lakh 4G sites, bets on affordability over tariff hikes

State-run BSNL plans a major 4G expansion with a tender for new sites, restricted to Indian vendors, as it targets affordability and positions itself against private rivals

BSNL
The telecom operator is also piloting doorstep Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) delivery in Tamil Nadu through India Post to boost accessibility. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Aiming to become India’s third-largest telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is preparing a tender for 3-4 lakh new 4G sites, limited to Indian technology vendors.
 
Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told Moneycontrol that the state-run company is positioning itself on affordability, offering lower tariffs to attract customers left out after private carriers withdrew entry-level packs.
He said new towers will be deployed through a systematic tendering process, with the infrastructure designed to support an eventual upgrade to 5G.

BSNL won’t follow rivals in tariff hikes

The minister mentioned that BSNL will not mirror its rivals in raising tariffs, instead plans to position itself on affordability. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operators, have discontinued entry-level 1 GB-per-day packs for new users, thereby raising minimum tariffs.
 
Analysts see the move as a precursor to broader hikes of up to 15 per cent this year, the report said. The minister said the shift by private players could open an opportunity for BSNL to grow its subscriber base.

Operator looks to enhance SIM accessibility

The telecom operator is also piloting doorstep Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) delivery in Tamil Nadu through India Post to boost accessibility. The company is also testing eSIM services for a nationwide rollout, Moneycontrol reported. 
 
According to the report, the state-run operator’s immediate priorities include scaling up 4G and fibre-to-the-home connections, addressing fixed-line losses by improving service quality, and reducing downtime. 
 
The company is reportedly tightening operational efficiency with circle-wise revenue and growth targets, while also exploring technologies such as WiFi-based calling to cut dependence on physical towers and decrease capital expenditure.

BSNL launches 4G services in Delhi

BSNL recently announced the soft launch of its 4G network in Delhi. The company had said that the 4G services would be available to users through a partner’s network access arrangement. With this, the operator’s new customers will get instant 4G availability across Delhi on supported handsets. 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

