BSNL to add 3-4 lakh 4G sites, bets on affordability over tariff hikes

Aiming to become India’s third-largest telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is preparing a tender for 3-4 lakh new 4G sites, limited to Indian technology vendors.

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told Moneycontrol that the state-run company is positioning itself on affordability, offering lower tariffs to attract customers left out after private carriers withdrew entry-level packs.

He said new towers will be deployed through a systematic tendering process, with the infrastructure designed to support an eventual upgrade to 5G.

BSNL won’t follow rivals in tariff hikes

The minister mentioned that BSNL will not mirror its rivals in raising tariffs, instead plans to position itself on affordability. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operators, have discontinued entry-level 1 GB-per-day packs for new users, thereby raising minimum tariffs.

Analysts see the move as a precursor to broader hikes of up to 15 per cent this year, the report said. The minister said the shift by private players could open an opportunity for BSNL to grow its subscriber base. Operator looks to enhance SIM accessibility The telecom operator is also piloting doorstep Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) delivery in Tamil Nadu through India Post to boost accessibility. The company is also testing eSIM services for a nationwide rollout, Moneycontrol reported. According to the report, the state-run operator's immediate priorities include scaling up 4G and fibre-to-the-home connections, addressing fixed-line losses by improving service quality, and reducing downtime.