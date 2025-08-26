Home / Companies / News / ITC seeks CCI nod to acquire ABREL's Century pulp paper biz for ₹3,498 cr

ITC seeks CCI nod to acquire ABREL's Century pulp paper biz for ₹3,498 cr

In March, ABREL's board approved the slump sale of its Lalkuan, Uttarakhand-based pulp and paper unit to ITC Ltd through a business transfer agreement

ITC limited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITC Ltd has sought the CCI's approval to acquire the pulp and paper business of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) for Rs 3,498 crore.

"The proposed transaction refers to the sale of the target business (paper and pulp manufacturing business of ABREL) to the acquirer (ITC Ltd), as a going concern, in accordance with the business transfer agreement executed between the parties," according to a notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Established in 1984 at Lalkuan (Nainital, Uttarakhand), pulp and paper undertaking Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) of ABREL is a well-established player in the Indian Paper industry with an installed capacity of 4.8 lakh metric tonnes per annum.

According to ITC and ABRE, the "proposed transaction does not raise any competition concerns within the relevant markets as the market is highly competitive, and will not cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in the relevant markets", the CCI notice said.

In March, ABREL announced that its board approved the execution of the business transfer agreement for the divestment of pulp and paper undertaking situated in Lalkuan, Uttarakhand, by way of a slump sale to ITC Ltd.

"The transfer of the business will be for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 3,498 crore, to be paid by ITC to ABREL," the real estate firm said.

The divestment of the pulp and paper undertaking is a value-unlocking exercise. It will further enable the company to pursue growth opportunities in its core business - real estate, the company added.

Kolkata-headquartered ITC has said its paperboards and packaging segment is expected to continue generating free cash flow going forward. During FY20-24, the segment generated a free cash flow of RS 4,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How much do Microsoft engineers earn in the US? Pay levels revealed

Dream11 3.0: CEO unveils new playbook after 95% loss, says no job cuts

Family office to Narayana Murthy wary of startups amid valuation cuts

Premium

BigBasket plans to open 900 dark stores by 2025-end: Vipul Parekh

L&T looks to build on defence and data centre foundation in India

Topics :ITC LtdITCAditya Birla Real Estate Fund

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story