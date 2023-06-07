BSNL market share fails to find signal despite improving balance sheet

The government-owned telecom operator’s net sales was up 13.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 19,128 crore in FY23, but its net losses were also up 17 per cent YoY to Rs 8,162 crore during the year. Similarly, its cash loss widened to Rs 2,503 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,674 crore a year ago. With this, the company has reported cash loss for six consecutive years (since FY 2018) and net loss for 14 consecutive years (or since FY 2010). As a result, it has posted a total of Rs 1.11 trillion in net losses in the past 14 years.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) reported an improvement in revenues and balance sheet in FY23, but the company continues to lose market share to its rivals and its net and cash losses widened further during the year. In fact, the company’s net and cash loss widened in FY23 despite an improvement in its operating profit during the year.