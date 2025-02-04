Built over 550 AI models in 5-6 yrs to enhance output, quality: Tata Steel

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it has invested significantly in cutting-edge generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms and built over 550 models to enhance output, productivity and quality.

The steel giant claimed that it is at the forefront of technological transformation through the integration of AI and industry technologies.

"In the last 5-6 years, the company has built over 550 AI models for enhancing yield, energy, throughput, quality and productivity, stakeholder experience, safety, and sustainability," the company said in a statement.

The steelmaker also said, "The company has invested significantly in cutting-edge generative AI platforms which are now powering automated insights, conversational interfaces, and addressing hard-to-solve use cases by combining the abilities of conventional (mathematical) AI with the creative capacities of Generative AI." By focusing on AI's practical applications, Tata Steel continues to redefine the industry with initiatives that combine operational excellence, enabling agile and accurate human decision-making, it claimed.

"We approach AI and tech with a sense of realism, contextualising every AI initiative to our specific business needs and long-term goals. Technology should serve the business, not the other way around, so our tech investments are always tied to clear business KPIs (key performance indicators) and the tangible value they bring," Tata Steel Chief Information Officer Jayanta Banerjee said.

Maintaining that a crucial part of this strategy is its focus on data he said the company has prioritised data management, ensuring that its AI solutions can truly unlock value.

"As business models evolve and the future is reimagined, we believe AI should be viewed as a strategic enabler that thrives within a clear, value-driven framework," Banerjee said.

Also Read

AI applications are enhancing safety on the shop floor, where real-time detection systems monitor potential hazards, including missing personal protective equipment (PPE) and unsafe practices like improper handrail use, spills, and deviations from standard operating procedures to proactively address risks, the company statement said.

AI further analyses safety observations logged in the system, identifying patterns to predict potential safety incidents, allowing for proactive risk identification and mitigation, it said, adding that this approach creates a safer work environment and minimises risks.

On the operational front, digital tools streamline supply chain logistics, enhance energy management, and enable remote operations, drive improvements in decision-making, responsiveness, and overall productivity, it added.

Also, Tata Steel is implementing Enterprise Gen AI, which empowers employees to securely query organisational data and access information and insights quickly and efficiently, it said.

"This platform, fuelled by millions of Gen AI tokens, represents a major advancement in knowledge sharing and decision-making. A case in point is a new Gen AI-based maintenance troubleshooting assistant that provides shop floor managers with real-time insights and provides corrective action support, minimising downtime and maximising operational efficiency," the company said.