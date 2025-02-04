Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo records double-digit organic revenue growth in India in 2024

PepsiCo records double-digit organic revenue growth in India in 2024

India posted a double-digit volume growth in both the convenient foods category and the beverages category

PepsiCo, Pepsi
Photo: Bloomberg
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PepsiCo saw double-digit organic revenue growth in India in 2024.
 
The US-headquartered food and beverage giant gained market share in the savoury snacks category in India, alongside China, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Poland, Colombia, Guatemala, and Pakistan.
 
In the beverages category too, the maker of 7UP held or gained share in the UK, Germany, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, India, Thailand, Poland, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam in 2024.
 
“Our $37 billion international business (which represented approximately 40 per cent of total PepsiCo net revenue and core division operating profit in 2024) delivered 6 per cent organic revenue growth in 2024, or 9 per cent organic revenue growth on a two-year compounded basis,” PepsiCo said in its prepared management remarks after announcing its results.
 
India posted a double-digit volume growth in both the convenient foods category and the beverages category.
 
In its outlook for 2025, the company said it will undertake initiatives to expand channel diversification and international presence to help stimulate growth.
 
PepsiCo offers brands like Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos, and Quaker Oats in foods and Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana in its beverages portfolio.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power wants to build small nuclear reactors as govt opens sector: CEO

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 results: Net profit soars 15%, revenue up 10.8%

Delhi HC refuses relief to Rashmi Saluja in Religare reappointment matter

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal to invest Rs 2,000 crore in AI firm Krutrim

GIC Re board of directors approves setting up wholly owned subsidiary in UK

Topics :PepsiCoBeverage firmsPepsiCo snacks

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story