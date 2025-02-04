PepsiCo records double-digit organic revenue growth in India in 2024

PepsiCo saw double-digit organic revenue growth in India in 2024.

The US-headquartered food and beverage giant gained market share in the savoury snacks category in India, alongside China, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Poland, Colombia, Guatemala, and Pakistan.

In the beverages category too, the maker of 7UP held or gained share in the UK, Germany, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, India, Thailand, Poland, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam in 2024.

“Our $37 billion international business (which represented approximately 40 per cent of total PepsiCo net revenue and core division operating profit in 2024) delivered 6 per cent organic revenue growth in 2024, or 9 per cent organic revenue growth on a two-year compounded basis,” PepsiCo said in its prepared management remarks after announcing its results.

India posted a double-digit volume growth in both the convenient foods category and the beverages category.

In its outlook for 2025, the company said it will undertake initiatives to expand channel diversification and international presence to help stimulate growth.

PepsiCo offers brands like Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos, and Quaker Oats in foods and Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana in its beverages portfolio.