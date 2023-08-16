Home / Companies / News / Burman Family buys 7.5% stake in Religare Enterprises for Rs 534 cr

Burman Family buys 7.5% stake in Religare Enterprises for Rs 534 cr

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 217.95 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 533.97 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Burman Family on Wednesday acquired a 7.5 per cent stake in diversified financial services group Religare Enterprises for Rs 534 crore through open market transactions.

Following the stake purchase, shares of Religare Enterprises zoomed 6 per cent to close at Rs 233.35 apiece on the BSE.

The three entities -- Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises and M B Finmart -- of the Burman Family acquired the shares of Religare Enterprises.

According to the block deal data available with BSE, Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises and M B Finmart purchased a total of 2.45 crore shares, amounting to a 7.5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 217.95 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 533.97 crore.

Meanwhile, these shares were offloaded by Singapore-based entity Investment Opportunities V Pte in three tranches at the same price.

Puran Associates is owned by Anand Burman and Minnie Burman, while V C Burman owns Vic Enterprises. M B Finmart is owned by Mohit Burman.

The Burman Family, which owns a controlling stake in Dabur and Eveready Industries, already owns a 14 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises through various entities at the end of the June quarter.

Last week, Religare Enterprises reported a narrowing of standalone net loss to Rs 6 crore for the June quarter. The company posted a loss of Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total revenues increased to Rs 8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Sebi issues demand notices to 11 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Global trends, foreign funds movement to guide equities this week

Religare Enterprises to enter ARC business, float QIP in early FY24

Religare Enterprises reports net profit at Rs 20 cr in March quarter

I want to contribute Rs 5.11 cr for inmates' welfare: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

CCI allows Apax Partners to acquire 30% stake in IBS Software Pte

Parminder Chopra takes over as first full-time women PFC Chairman, MD

Wockhardt shareholders reject resolution on related party transaction

Alibaba's Antfin transfers 10.3% stake to Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Wipro launches GenAI centre of excellence in collaboration with IIT Delhi

Topics :Religare EnterprisesStake sale

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story