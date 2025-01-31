GMDC inks long-term limestone supply deal with JK Cement for Gujarat's mine

State-owned GMDC on Friday said it has entered into a long-term pact with JK Cement Ltd for the supply of limestone from its upcoming mine in Gujarat.

The agreement has been signed for supply of 250 million tonnes of limestone over a period of 40 years from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Lakhpat Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat.

This agreement will help JK Cement Ltd in setting up an integrated mega-capacity cement plant, fostering industrial growth in the region.

"The collaboration will stimulate investment, enhance industrial development, and generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities in Kutch, contributing significantly to the socio-economic progress of Gujarat," Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a statement.

Kutch's coastal proximity, improved access to domestic and international markets, and cost-efficient logistics position it as an ideal hub for cement production.

The state-owned company has five operational lignite mines in Kutch, South Gujarat, and Bhavnagar region.