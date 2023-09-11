Home / Companies / News / Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to raise $800 million-$1 billion

Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to raise $800 million-$1 billion

Byju's is hoping to earn between $400-$500 million from the sale of Epic, which is a US-based kids' learning company

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Education technology firm Byju's has put two of its key companies, Epic and Great Learning, on sale to raise $800 million to $1 billion in cash, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The troubled edtech is planning to settle a $1.2 billion Term loan B and the sale is part of its plan to honour its financial commitments, the report cited people aware of the matter as saying.

The edtech company has been working with bankers to sell the two assets to strategic investors. ET said that the company has contacted some interested buyers. Other than this, Byju's is also trying to arrange fresh equity capital, the people cited above told the newspaper.

Breakdown of the deal

Byju's is hoping to earn between $400-$500 million from the sale of Epic, which is a US-based kids' learning company. Byju's had acquired Epic in a $500 million cash and stock deal in May last year, the report said.

Furthermore, higher education and upskilling company Great Learning is also up for sale and Byju's expect around $500-$600 million from its sale, people aware of the subject were cited in the report as saying.

A person in the know was quoted in the ET report as saying, “A proposal has been made to clear the whole TLB loan. There is about $500 million remaining from the TLB itself; the sale of assets would fetch additional capital by this month to clear the dues.”

Moreover, Byju's is also engaging with sovereign funds to raise new capital.

If successful, the sale would give Byju's the much-needed funds to manage its financial turmoil and provide it with some room to breathe.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Edtech major Byju's to raise $700 million in fresh funding round this month

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Public sector company ITI develops its own branded laptop, micro PC

Former CEO of China's Alibaba quits cloud business in leadership reshuffle

GQG Partners acquires shares of IDFC First Bank through block deal

Tata Power's Tamil Nadu solar cell unit gets $425 mn from US govt agency

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue collection grows 24% to Rs 417 cr in August

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sEdTechstartups in IndiaIndian startup factoryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story