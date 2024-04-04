Byju's seeks arbitration on NCLT trial; hearing adjourned to April 23

Embattled edtech major Byju’s has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to refer its dispute with investors for arbitration. However, the investors have pleaded against the same.

Byju’s counsel argued in the court, stating that as per the shareholding agreement, “such matters should be referred for arbitration before proceeding to NCLT.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The investors' counsels pointed to various case law and sections of the law which provide that such a matter cannot be referred to arbitration in view of the violations alleged and the prayer sought, said sources.

Meanwhile, the NCLT will now hear the case again on April 23.

The plea for arbitration is interesting, as this will mean that the case will be moved away from NCLT’s jurisdiction.

On February 27, Byju’s and its investors locked horns over the company’s $200 million rights issue in a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement. The NCLT, in its order on February 27, instructed the edtech firm to place funds obtained from the rights issue in an escrow account.

During Thursday's hearing, the petitioners' counsels—Peak XV Partners, Prosus, and General Atlantic—pointed out the egregious breach of the undertakings given to the courts by Byju’s, including with respect to no allotment of securities without increasing the authorised share capital.

They claimed that the company (Think and Learn Private Limited) violated the tribunal’s order by allocating shares to those who subscribed to the rights issue before increasing the authorised capital.

The NCLT during the proceedings said that such action would be a blatant violation of its interim order.

The NCLT took strong objection to any such violation and allotment and stated that its orders have to be followed scrupulously and any violations shall be taken very seriously.

Byju’s counsels submitted that they will provide responses and that they have not undertaken any violations.

The petitioners' counsels also highlighted how Byju Ravindran had breached all relevant rules and regulations by announcing unfair and incorrect results of the Emergency General Meeting (EGM) voting in complete violation of the applicable rules.

With the NCLT now set to hear the matter on April 23, it means that Byju’s cannot use the funds raised via the rights issue.

The petition against Byju's at NCLT has been signed by four investors - Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) along with support from other shareholders including Tiger Global and Owl Ventures, according to sources.

Byju’s is grappling with multiple challenges, including a cash crunch, delays in financial reporting, and legal disputes with lenders. The company has raised a total of $5.08 billion from investors.

Four investors of Byju’s have also filed caveats in the Supreme Court, asking to be heard before any decision on a plea that is likely to be filed against an NCLT order.