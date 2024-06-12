'Cabin crew issues are now well resolved', says Air India Express CCO

A "very small" section of cabin crew members based out of two particular locations were behind Air India Express's flight cancellations last month and that issue is "now well resolved", its Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg said on Wednesday. Moreover, he mentioned that Air India Express is expecting to add a total of 24 planes in the next six months, taking its total fleet size to around 100 planes by the end of 2023.

Air India Express faced two major challenges in stabilizing its operations last month. The airline initially had to cancel 164 flights between May 8 and May 12 when over 100 cabin crew members went on sick leave at the last minute to protest reduced salaries and other issues. A few days later, flight cancellations resumed due to disruptions caused by a messy transition to a new flight crew rostering software.

"When we try to grow too fast, it puts some pressure on human resources. However, this particular case pertained to a very small section of the crew based out of particular locations. Out of the 45 stations that we operate from, this issue was at the two stations. And this issue too, kind of, is now well resolved. It was handled in that week itself," he said at the Aviation India 2024 event here.

"What happened during that month, it is just that the timing of some of our system changes, coincided with that. It just made the matter a lot more complicated. Now we have passed that, and we are back to normal operations, and we are hoping that it will be stable from here onwards," he added.

The Tata Group took control of Air India in January 2022. Air India Express, the low-cost airline, is a subsidiary of Air India. Currently, AIX Connect is in process of being merged into Air India Express.

On April 26, Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), the union representing around 300 senior cabin crew members of Air India Express, wrote a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The letter highlighted concerns regarding the removal of allowances, resulting in effectively reduced salaries, and the perceived disparity in treatment between Air India Express employees and those of AIX Connect.

Garg on Wednesday said that integrating personnel from two airlines is not inherently difficult. However, it becomes challenging when the airline is simultaneously changing its systems, expanding aircraft operations, and integrating human resources.

"The two carriers -- Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) -- had a combined fleet of 54 aircraft at the time of Air India's privatization. We have added 22 more planes, bringing our current fleet to 76 aircraft. We expect to have a fleet of 100 planes by the end of this year," Garg noted.

He said Air India Express is channeling a significant amount of traffic to its parent airline, Air India, particularly through major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He mentioned that when Air India Express identifies substantial business or corporate traffic on a specific route, it coordinates the flight timings on that route with those of Air India.