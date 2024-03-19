CAE signs deal with Akasa Air to train budget carrier's B737 Max pilots

Flight training company CAE said on Tuesday it has signed a long-term agreement with Akasa Air to train B737 Max pilots at its facilities in India.

“As we receive a substantial influx of aircraft in the coming decade, this partnership with CAE will provide us access to the world’s best training facilities for the next 15 years and will help us build a team of highly experienced and skilled pilots, as we continue our commitment to becoming one of the world’s safest airlines,” said Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer of Akasa Air.

In January, Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 Max aircraft with Boeing at the Wings India Summit 2024. This order comprises B737 Max 8-200 and B737 Max 10. These planes will be delivered between mid-2027 and 2032. Akasa Air has ordered a total of 226 Max aircraft from Boeing.

Previously, the airline ordered 76 Max aircraft. Out of these planes, 23 have been delivered to the airline. The airline expects deliveries of the remaining 53 aircraft by mid-2027.

CAE operates 13 simulators in three commercial aviation training centres in India. Through them, it delivers essential pilot training and training services to airlines in India. Last year, CAE became Boeing's authorised training provider for its competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) curriculum in India.

Akasa Air said in February it will operate its first international flight between Mumbai and Doha from March 28. This makes the budget carrier the first Indian airline to take to global skies within 19 months of commencing its operations.

The carrier operated its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on August 7, 2022.

According to government regulations, an airline must have a fleet of 20 planes to start international operations. Akasa Air has 23 B737 Max aircraft and serves 20 cities in India.