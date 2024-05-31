Home / Companies / News / Canara Bank board okays fund raising of Rs 8,500 cr through bonds in FY25

Canara Bank board okays fund raising of Rs 8,500 cr through bonds in FY25

Board of bank has approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,000 crore subject to market conditions and necessary approvals, said Canara Bank

Canara bank
Besides, it approved raising funds through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,500 crore, it said. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said the board of the bank has given approval for raising Rs 8,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth in 2024-25.

The decision in this respect was taken in a meeting held on Friday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The board of the bank has approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,000 crore subject to market conditions and necessary approvals, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, it approved raising funds through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,500 crore, it said.
 

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Canara Bank jumps 5% post stock split; up 8% in last three sessions

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Canara Bank Q3 results: PAT up 26.86% at Rs 3,656 cr driven by loan growth

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

Tata firms in midst of executing over 100 GenAI projects: N Chandrasekaran

Sebi slaps Rs 2.5 cr fine on TIL, former officials over 'fake' transactions

Medtronic appoints Mandeep Singh Kumar as Vice President of India business

Adani Group profit up 55% in FY24; eyes $90 bn investment over next decade

Sportswear brand TechnoSport raises Rs 175 crore from A91 Partners

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Canara BankBondsfundings

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story