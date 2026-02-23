North India to see temperature rise as winter fades; check IMD forecast

As February draws to a close, India’s weather is undergoing a marked transition. The first signs of summer are emerging across northern and central parts of the country, while southern states continue to experience active rainfall under the influence of low-pressure systems. The shift has led to unusual temperature fluctuations, with plains warming to levels uncommon for the end of winter.

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during February 23–26 and over Kerala & Mahe.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is likely over Odisha on February 23 and 24. Thunderstorm and lightning activity is also forecast at isolated places over:

Arunachal Pradesh

East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh

Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana

Squally weather over seas

Squally weather, with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail over many parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and along the adjoining Sri Lanka coasts.

Temperature outlook

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 3-4 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next seven days. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country.

Delhi weather forecast

In Delhi, both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days, with no major change thereafter. Temperatures are likely to remain above normal levels through the week, with maximum readings potentially markedly above normal.

For Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29-31 degrees Celsius. Skies are likely to remain mainly clear over the next seven days, with mist during morning hours.