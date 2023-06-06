

"The state-owned bank has met a few investment bankers recently to assess the market conditions to launch two IPOs of its subsidiaries, and a formal request for proposal (RFP) for acting as book running lead managers will be issued soon," a person aware of the development was quoted as saying. In a bid to monetise its non-core business, public sector lender Canara Bank has started the process of launching an initial public offer (IPO) of two of its subsidiaries, Canara Robeco Asset Management and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, The Economic Times (ET) reported citing people aware of the development.



In the public offer of Canara Robeco AMC, Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation are likely to sell a part of their stake. On the other hand, in the life insurance firm, the stake of Canara Bank is expected to be diluted. Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV own 51 per cent and 49 per cent stakes in Canara Robeco AMC. In Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Canara Bank owns 51 per cent, while HSBC and Punjab National Bank own 26 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.