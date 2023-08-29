Cash reserves to support plan for expanding production capacity: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India has cash reserves of around Rs 46,000 crore that will support its plan to double production capacity to 4 million in the next eight to nine years, said India's top carmaker at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

R C Bhargava, the company’s chairman, told shareholders the capacity expansion plan called ‘Maruti 3.0’ will focus on different power trains like electric and hybrid vehicles, compressed natural gas (CNG) and ethanol.

He defended the company’s decision to issue equity shares on a preferential basis to parent Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) for acquiring its Gujarat plant. Maruti said on July 31 it would acquire all shares in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, which owns the plant, from SMC. This deal is expected to increase Maruti’s share base by about 4 per cent. It will raise SMC’s shareholding in Maruti by around 1.8 per cent.

SMC getting 1.8 per cent extra equity is miniscule compared to getting a plant with a capacity of 800,000-900,000 units annual capacity, he said.

Bhargava said transparency, frugal management and no-cash deals have helped Maruti in staying profitable and having strong cash reserves. Experts say that having unused cash reserves often erodes value for the shareholder but “I have never really understood this logic. It may not necessarily be correct in our case,” he said.

He recounted the minority shareholders' unrest in 2014 when Maruti decided that SMC would set up the Gujarat manufacturing facility and would supply it with cars at a cost plus basis. Bhargava said that the company at that time had reserves of some Rs 13,000 crore. It now has cash reserves of around Rs 46,000 crore and a price/earnings or P/E ratio of 30 (as of March 2023), which Bhargava claimed was one of the best in the world among automobile majors.

The reserves would be useful for the Maruti 3.0 plan which needs infrastructure and support services. The cash reserves helped the company to tide over Covid-19 and the semiconductor chip crisis without hardships for employees, he said.

“The era before us is going to be challenging and uncertain,” he said at the 42nd AGM.

Earlier this month Bhargava had said: “Indian companies have developed this practice, on a pretty wide scale, of siphoning money out of the companies. Very few companies have substantial cash reserves and that is one of the reasons why they don’t invest in technology development, engineering development or modernisation. Why have all your SMEs (small and medium enterprises) not grown? It’s because none of them have cash. We have cash because we follow very frugal manufacturing practices.”