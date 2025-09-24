Cashfree Payments integrates Apple Pay to support int'l transactions

Fintech firm Cashfree Payments has partnered with Apple Pay to enable international card transactions for businesses in India.

The Bengaluru-based company said firms using its international payment gateway (IPG) can now offer Apple Pay as a checkout option to overseas customers in geographies such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and Europe.

According to Cashfree, the integration will reduce transaction drop-offs for Indian exporters and merchants by up to 75 per cent by eliminating manual card entry.

“Currently, a majority of failures in these segments stem from errors in manual entry of card details such as number, expiry details, CVV or OTP. With Apple Pay’s integration, Cashfree’s merchants will now be able to help global users eliminate these entirely by using biometric authentication and tokenised card data,” the company said in a statement.

Nitin Pulyani, Head of Product at Cashfree Payments, said: “By offering a payment flow that feels native to international buyers, we’re bringing them even closer to Indian merchants, while improving trust, reducing drop-offs, and making global commerce truly seamless.” The company added that the integration would give international buyers faster and more secure access to Indian offerings, while helping exporters overcome long-standing payment bottlenecks. Cashfree’s move comes just a week after rival Razorpay announced support for Apple Pay as a payment option for Indian merchants. Razorpay said its integration will power transactions for brands such as Mokobara, Akasa Air, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop, Sabyasachi, Nish Hair, and the House of Masaba.