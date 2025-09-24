Bajaj Electricals to acquire Morphy Richards brand rights in India, region

Home-grown appliances maker Bajaj Electricals will acquire the intellectual property rights of Morphy Richards, including the brand rights for India and neighbouring markets, from Glen Electric, part of Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group.

Bajaj Electricals has informed exchanges in a regulatory filing on Tuesday after market hours that its board has approved a Rs 146 crore deal to acquire the brand rights of Morphy Richards for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

After the announcement, shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd were trading at Rs 609.80 on BSE, up 5.69 per cent on Wednesday morning trading hours.

In the filing, Bajaj Electrical informed: "The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on September 23, 2025 has given its consent to a proposal for the acquisition of the Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property rights... from Glen Electric Limited (part of the Glen Dimplex Group, Ireland), the owner of the MR Brand/Business IP, for a consideration of Rs 146 crore".

This Transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable, it added. Earlier in March 2022, Bajaj Electricals had extended its trademark agreement with Morphy Richards for a further 15 years with effect from July 1, 2022. Morphy Richards is part of the Irish international electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex. Bajaj Electricals sells its premium range of appliances, such as mixers, ovens, toaster grills, coffee makers, air fryers, and garment steamers. It also has a presence in the Female Grooming segment with Morphy Richards, where it has products such as hot air brush, hair straightener, hair dryer, etc.