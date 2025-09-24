Hindenburg report was an attack on Indian enterprise, says Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, addressed the fallout from the Hindenburg report in a letter to shareholders, after earlier seeking a “national apology” from the US short-seller on social media.

Adani calls report a challenge to Indian enterprise

“What was meant to weaken us has instead strengthened the very core of our foundations," he wrote, adding that January 24, 2023, will be remembered as a morning when India’s markets awoke to headlines that reverberated far beyond Dalal Street.

“What was intended to hurt us has instead become a defining inflection point by fortifying our foundations, sharpening our ambition and reaffirming our responsibility to build with scale, speed and resilience for India’s future," the chairman added in his letter.