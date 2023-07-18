Home / Companies / News / Cashfree Payments launches service to improve payment options visibility

Cashfree Payments launches service to improve payment options visibility

Fintech company says service will reduce customer drop-offs by 30%, can be used to display payment options

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cashfree Payments has launched a service that enables businesses to increase the visibility of payment options for customers, said the fintech company on Tuesday.

'BNPL Plus' is a widget that integrates on a company's website and helps it in reducing customer drop-offs by 30 per cent. It can be used to display payment options on the websites of direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies.

"Cashfree Payments is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE," said the company in a statement.

It uses the company's buy now, pay later (BNPL) suite, which offers 36 different EMI and pay-later choices.

"'BNPL Plus tackles the issue of large upfront payments for customers, a concern that often leads to cart abandonment. This widespread issue results in businesses losing over 30 per cent in annual sales revenue. BNPL Plus revolutionises the discovery and offering of affordable payment options, creating a seamless and successful online shopping experience," said Akash Sinha, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cashfree Payments.

The company said the widget can increase average order value to 40 per cent and achieve a higher conversion rate in the similar range. It will serve D2C businesses in e-commerce, ed-tech, travel and hospitality sectors.

Cashfree Payments said it processed transactions worth $40 billion in FY23.

Also Read

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: Packs quite a punch in slender form factor

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

PhonePe calls off deal to acquire BNPL platform ZestMoney: Report

Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% in second quarter as deal doldrums persist

Tata Chemicals buys 9.7 mn shares of subsidiary Rallis India for Rs 208 cr

Foxconn buys worth $33 mn equipment from Apple for expansion in India

Walt Disney approaches Indian court in Google in-app billing dispute

Amit Shah launches Sahara refund portal; check claim process, eligibility

Topics :Cashfree

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story