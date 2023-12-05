Foxconn resumes iPhone assembly in Chennai plant after weather disruptions

Taiwan's Foxconn resumed operations on Tuesday at its Indian facility that makes Apple iPhones following weather disruptions, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn and Pegatron had on Monday halted production of iPhones at their factories near Chennai because of heavy rain as a severe cyclone neared, Reuters had reported.

Foxconn declined to a request for comment, while Apple did not respond.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)