Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / CCI approves US-based KKR's proposal to acquire stake in Rebel Foods

CCI approves US-based KKR's proposal to acquire stake in Rebel Foods

US-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, through its affiliate-- Royce Asia Holdings II Pte, is acquiring a stake in Rebel Foods, which owns Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story and other cloud kitchens

cci
Last month, CCI granted its clearance to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings to acquire a stake in Rebel Foods. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved global investment firm KKR's proposal to acquire a stake in home-grown food-tech company Rebel Foods.

US-based KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co), through its affiliate -- Royce Asia Holdings II Pte, is acquiring a stake in Rebel Foods, which owns Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story and other cloud kitchens.

"By way of the proposed transaction, Royce proposes to acquire certain equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rebel Foods (on a fully diluted basis) by way of a secondary purchase," CCI said.

Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Mumbai-based Rebel Foods has 450 kitchens across 10 countries, including India, Indonesia, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

"There are no horizontal overlaps and or vertical/ complementary links between the activities of the parties (Royce Asia Holdings II and Rebel Foods) and their respective groups/ affiliates, in India.

"Accordingly, absent any horizontally overlapping, and or vertically/ complementary business activities of the parties in India, the relevant market need not be defined and may be left open as the proposed transaction will not lead to any adverse effect on competition in India," the regulator said.

More From This Section

Premium

FMCG major Dabur India's stock seems reasonably valued post correction

Tata Steel starts all-women shift at Jharkhand's Noamundi iron mine

Premium

Nuclear Power Corp raises Rs 4,600 cr at 7.14% through 15 year bonds

SoftBank CEO announces $100 bn US investment in meeting with Trump

NHPC, BEML partner to develop desilting solutions for hydro plants

"...the proposed transaction is being filed under the green channel route," it added.

Under the green channel route, a transaction, which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition, is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the competition watchdog.

According to reports last week, Rebel Foods was in advanced discussions to raise additional funding of $ 50-70 million from KKR at a valuation of $ 800-860 million.

The company competes with Binny Bansal-backed Curefoods and Tiger Global-funded Eatclub, among others.

Last month, CCI granted its clearance to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings to acquire a stake in Rebel Foods.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC denies special treatment to CCI, refuses to transfer all probe petitions

Ex-ante norms have taken into account India's startup ecosystem: CCI chief

Samsung challenges CCI search and seizure, seeks to halt anti-trust probe

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gets CCI clearance to acquire Covestro for $16.4 bn

Why antitrust body CCI has moved Supreme Court against Amazon, Flipkart

Topics :Competition Commission of IndiaKKRCCI

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story