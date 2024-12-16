NHPC, BEML partner to develop desilting solutions for hydro plants

NHPC on Monday announced a partnership with BEML to jointly explore opportunities for development of desilting and dredging solutions for hydro power plants.

Besides, the solutions would help mitigate urban waterlogging during monsoons by swiftly clearing canals and culverts, support dredging and desilting operations in inland waterways, coastal areas, ponds, and lakes, NHPC said in a statement.

NHPC and BEML have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to establish strategic cooperation for the development of advanced desilting and dredging solutions tailored for hydroelectric plants, it said.

Upon successful implementation in pilot projects, the solutions are expected to be replicated across other hydro power plants, further strengthening India's renewable energy infrastructure, NHPC said.

NHPC chairman and managing director R K Chaudhary said, "Together, we aim to enhance power generation efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and support India's ambitious renewable energy objectives. This partnership will not only benefit the power sector but also create a positive impact on the environment and local communities." BEML CMD Shantanu Roy stated: "By leveraging our collective strengths, we aim to develop advanced desilting and dredging solutions that not only enhance the efficiency of hydroelectric power plants but also contribute to the nation's broader goals of improving infrastructure and water management systems.