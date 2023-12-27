CCI clears stake acquisition deal in Reliance Capital by IndusInd bank

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has cleared the proposed stake acquisition in Reliance Capital by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, IIHL BFSI (India) Ltd, and Aasia Enterprises.

Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) is an RBI-registered non-banking, non-deposit-taking systemically important company (NBFC-CIC-ND-SI). It is engaged in the financial service sector.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The combination relates to the acquisition of a controlling stake in Reliance Capital Ltd by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, IIHL BFSI (India) Ltd, and Aasia Enterprises.

Post the completion of the transaction, IndusInd Bank, along with other entities, will have a controlling stake in Reliance Capital.

"Commission approves the proposed acquisition of the control/stake in Reliance Capital Limited by IndusInd International Holdings Limited, IIHL BFSI (India) Limited, and Aasia Enterprises," CCI said in a post on X.

In July, Hinduja group-owned IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, announced a USD 1.5-billion capital-raising plan to fund the proposed acquisition of Reliance Capital and increase its stake in the lender.

The board of the Mauritius-registered IIHL also decided to increase its holding in Reliance Capital to 26 per cent from the present 15 per cent.

In June, the lenders of the crippled Reliance Capital accepted the revised Rs 9,661 crore bid by IndusInd Bank.

In November 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

The deals beyond a certain threshold need approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.