Home / Companies / News / CCI terms Google's Users Choice Billing system unfair, orders probe

CCI terms Google's Users Choice Billing system unfair, orders probe

CCI has asked the director general to complete the investigation and submit a report within 60 days

Photo: Bloomberg
Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday orderd probe into Google's Users Choice Billing (UCB) system practice over Play Store policies. CCI said that prima facie, Google had violated provisions of the Competition Act. 

CCI has asked the director general to complete the investigation and submit a report within 60 days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In a note, CCI said, "In view of the foregoing, the Commission is of the prima facie view that Google has violated the provisions of Section 4(2)(a), 4(2)(b) and 4(2)(c) of the Act, as elaborated supra which warrants detailed investigation. Accordingly, the Commission directs the Director General ('DG') to cause an investigation to be made into the matter under the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Act. The Commission also directs the DG to complete the investigation and submit a consolidated investigation report within a period of 60 days from the date of receipt of this order."

Earlier in March, Google removed apps from the Play Store from 10 developers for alleged non-compliance with its UCB system. These include Shaadi, Bharat Matrimony, Balaji Telefilms' Altt (formerly ALTBalaji), audio platform Kuku FM, dating service Quack Quack, and Info Edge group's Naukri.com and 99 Acres.

A few days later, Google and Indian app developers agreed to pause their dispute over the technology's major billing policy for four months.

Play Store levies a 15-30 per cent fee for in-app purchases and subscriptions for those using Google's billing system. Developers who choose its third-party billing option pay a commission of 11-26 per cent, marking a reduction of 4 per cent on the service fee. 

Also Read

Madras HC dismisses appeals by tech firms against Google billing policy

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Madras HC dismisses startups' appeals against Google's billing policy

Future Gaming and Hotel: The story of the largest electoral bond donor

McDonald's suffers global tech outage, rules out cybersecurity incident

NHPC bags 200 MW solar project in Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat

Star India starts arbitration against Zee over cricket broadcasting deal

L&T Technology Services bags $100 mn deal for Maharashtra cybersecurity

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleCompetition Commission of IndiaGoogle Play Store

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story