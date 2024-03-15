L&T Technology Services bags $100 mn deal for Maharashtra cybersecurity

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), the engineering and technology services arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has won a “first-of-its-kind” programme in India worth around $100 million (Rs 800 crore) from the Maharashtra State Cyber Department.

“This initiative extends LTTS’ commitment to developing secure, digitally interconnected smart and safe cities through premier cyber security and digital forensic solutions consolidated under one umbrella,” said the company in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In this initiative by the Maharashtra government, LTTS in consortium with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services as forensics partner will provide advanced cybersecurity solutions for strengthening public safety against threats.

"This first-of-its-kind deal is more than just a business achievement for us. It’s an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centres and recognising the growing criticality of cyber security and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society. This deal will set the stage for LTTS to scale its offerings for our global clientele,” said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director of LTTS.

The programme entails designing a sophisticated cybersecurity system and establishing a “cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention centre” that will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and digital forensic tools.

The programme also encompasses a Digital Threat Analytics Centre paired with a Centre of Excellence that will equip the forensic team with latest digital forensic tools including deep fake detection, mobile malware forensics, internet of things investigation, network forensics, among others.

LTTS will also help build a Central Emergency Response Team to deal with incident response and investigation based on advanced cyber threat intelligence and analytics like APT detection and data breach, adversary intelligence from dark net, advanced malware analysis, proactive threat hunting and red teaming.

A “state-of-the-art” Security Operations Centre (SOC), enabled by AI and machine learning technologies and having a skilled cyber team, will be built to help protect critical infrastructure.