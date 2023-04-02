CCL registers record output at 76.09 mt in FY'23, logs 11% growth

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a Coal India subsidiary, has posted a record output of 76.09 million tonne (MT) in 2022-23 fiscal, registering 11 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's production of 68.85 million tonne.

The target for the fiscal, which ended on Friday, had been fixed at 76 mt. "This is for the first time since 2018-19 when target was not only achieved but it surpassed too," CCL chairman-cum-managing director PM Prasad.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that the production target for the current fiscal of 2023-24 is 84 million tonne.

The Jharkhand-based CIL arm also achieved a record off-take at 75.03 mt during the last financial year, with an increase of 4.5 per cent against 71.8 mt achieved in fiscal 2021-22.

"The company's overburden removal (OBR) rose to historic high at 107 million cubic metres (MCuM) in 2022-23 with growth of 7 per cent against 100.1 MCuM in 2021-22," he said.

Dispatch to power sector surged by 8.8 per cent from 59.2 mt to 64.4 mt. "CCL is committed to fulfilling the energy aspirations of the country," Prasad said.

The capital expenditure of the company remained at Rs 1,925 crore.

Talking about future projects, he said that project reports for three opencast mines have been approved with annual capacity of 11.25 mt and stage-1 forest clearance was obtained for three other projects.

CCL mining areas are spread out in eight districts of Jharkhand and the miner is one of the biggest contributors to the state exchequer. It also has started 11 digital dispensaries for the welfare of the stakeholders.

The company has claimed to have undertaken various initiatives for environmental conservation and preservation.

"Work is in progress for the establishment of a 20 MW Solar Power Plant in Piparwar area. 16 electric vehicles were also hired by company in the quest to reduce pollution. Nine eco parks are being developed encompassing an area of 127 hectare for biodiversity conservation," according to the company statement.

The company will be establishing a centralized kitchen for 50,000 students at Ramgarh along with a centralised library in Ranchi under its CSR initiative. Another Mega CSR project that the company is implementing will be the establishment of a 5,000 seated library at Ranchi University campus, the release stated.