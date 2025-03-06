CDIL partners with Germany's Infineon to explore Indian semiconductor mkt

Mohali-based CDIL Semiconductors has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany’s Infineon Technologies to explore collaboration opportunities in the Indian semiconductor market, the two companies said.

Under the agreement, Infineon will supply bare die wafers to CDIL, which the latter will package into discrete and module semiconductor products for Indian customers.

ALSO READ: Semicon Mission-2 in works, mulling to support chip designs: IT secy “This collaboration goes beyond growth—it drives innovation, accelerates ‘Make in India,’ and positions India as a hub for semiconductor excellence,” Pankaj Gulati, president, CDIL, said in a statement.

The two companies will work on delivering cutting-edge power semiconductor products and solutions to customers to address India’s needs in e-mobility, renewable energy, and energy-efficient appliances, Richard Kuncic, senior vice-president and general manager, power systems, Infineon Technologies, said.