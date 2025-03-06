Home / Companies / News / CDIL partners with Germany's Infineon to explore Indian semiconductor mkt

CDIL partners with Germany's Infineon to explore Indian semiconductor mkt

Under the agreement, Infineon will supply bare die wafers to CDIL, which the latter will package into discrete and module semiconductor products for Indian customers

Aashish Aryan Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Mohali-based CDIL Semiconductors has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany’s Infineon Technologies to explore collaboration opportunities in the Indian semiconductor market, the two companies said.
 
Under the agreement, Infineon will supply bare die wafers to CDIL, which the latter will package into discrete and module semiconductor products for Indian customers.
 
“This collaboration goes beyond growth—it drives innovation, accelerates ‘Make in India,’ and positions India as a hub for semiconductor excellence,” Pankaj Gulati, president, CDIL, said in a statement. 
 
The two companies will work on delivering cutting-edge power semiconductor products and solutions to customers to address India’s needs in e-mobility, renewable energy, and energy-efficient appliances, Richard Kuncic, senior vice-president and general manager, power systems, Infineon Technologies, said.
 
CDIL, which is based in Mohali, has been manufacturing semiconductor chips and solutions since 1964. The company has four semiconductor chip manufacturing units and makes products such as diffused wafers, transistors, diodes, rectifiers, thyristors, TVSs, and regulators.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

