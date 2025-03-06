Biocon Biologics, Civica partner to expand Insulin Aspart access in the US

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has partnered with Civica, Inc. to improve access to affordable Insulin Aspart in the United States to serve people fighting diabetes. Civica will handle commercialisation in the US upon completion of development and clinical trials.

Furthermore, under the agreement, BBL will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc., which will manufacture the finished Insulin Aspart drug product—a rapid-acting insulin analogue—at its facility in Petersburg, Virginia. Civica will commercialise the product in the US following development and clinical trials. The agreement does not include a technology transfer.

“As a fully integrated global biologics company, Biocon Biologics is uniquely positioned to drive commercial success through tailored go-to-market strategies that create lasting value for all stakeholders.

Together, we are working to ensure more patients have access to high-quality, affordable insulin,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Biocon Biologics’ own Insulin Aspart drug product for the US is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, “National Diabetes Statistics Report” of January 2025, there are about 38.4 million people with diabetes in the US, approximately 11.6 per cent of the total population, with nearly a quarter undiagnosed.

An additional 97.6 million Americans have been identified as prediabetic.