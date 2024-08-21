Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Central Bank of India top bidder for Future's stake in insurance ventures

Central Bank of India top bidder for Future's stake in insurance ventures

The NCLT has passed the order after allowing the petition filed by the Bank of India (BoI), following loan defaults by FRL -- the flagship firm of the Kishore Biyani-led group

Central Bank of India
Future Enterprises owns a 25 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company and a 33 per cent stake in Future Generali Life Insurance.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Central Bank of India on Wednesday said it has emerged as the successful bidder for the stake acquisition of debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) in life and general insurance venture.

Central Bank of India has been declared as the successful bidder by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the sale of Category 1 assets of FEL in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited and Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, the state-owned bank said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Letter of Intent dated August 20, 2024, is received by the bank in this regard, it added.

Future Enterprises owns a 25 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company and a 33 per cent stake in Future Generali Life Insurance.

On July 20, 2022, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered initiating insolvency resolution proceedings against the debt-ridden FRL and dismissed objections raised by e-commerce major Amazon.

The NCLT has passed the order after allowing the petition filed by the Bank of India (BoI), following loan defaults by FRL -- the flagship firm of the Kishore Biyani-led group.

More From This Section

Premium

Global caution sends private equity-backed M-A deal value to 6-year trough

Air India begins offering wireless inflight entertainment service

Capgemini, SAP tie up to provide skill training to 8,000 persons over 3 yrs

NCLT approves delisting of ICICI Securities; firm's shares sees major drop

France's sporting goods retailer Decathlon to invest $111 mn in India

Under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, a company facing insolvency proceedings is protected under moratorium, and during that period any recovery through suits, decree, arbitration etc. is prohibited.

The Future group is facing financial trouble after its Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020 to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing assets to Reliance Industries Ltd could not materialise.

The deal was called off by Reliance in April after it failed to get lenders' support.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee near all-time low, RBI intervention expected to limit losses

11 public banks charge Rs 2,331 cr for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Go First heads towards liquidation after failed EaseMyTrip, SpiceJet bids

Stocks to Watch, June 18: Vodafone Idea, IndiGo, LIC, Pidilite Industries

RBI puts Rs 1.45 cr fine on Central Bank of India for non-compliance order

Topics :Central Bank of IndiaFuture Group

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story