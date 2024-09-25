Centre asks Tamil Nadu govt to resolve Samsung workers' strike: Report

India's federal labour minister asked the southern state of Tamil Nadu to resolve a weeks-long strike by workers at Samsung Electronics, a government source said on Wednesday.



The protests - the biggest such in India in recent years - at the South Korean group's plant near Chennai has disrupted operations, with over 1,000 of the 1,800 workers demanding higher wages and union recognition.



In a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged the state government to intervene for an "early and amicable" resolution, the source, who did not want to be named as the document has not been made public, said.

