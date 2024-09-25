Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Say goodbye to spam calls: Airtel's AI solution alerts customers instantly

Say goodbye to spam calls: Airtel's AI solution alerts customers instantly

Airtel's new tool will provide real-time alerts for suspected spam calls and short messaging services (SMSs) at no extra cost

Airtel
Airtel(Photo: Shutterstock)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday unveiled the country’s first network-based, artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spam detection system, aimed at tackling the growing issue of unsolicited calls and messages, reported The Economic Times.

In a move set to enhance customer protection, Airtel’s new tool will provide real-time alerts for suspected spam calls and short messaging services (SMSs) at no extra cost. The system will be automatically activated for all Airtel customers without requiring a service request or additional downloads, the company announced.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"A first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider in the country, the tool will alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSs. The solution is free of cost and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request or download an app," the company said in a press release.

How does Airtel's spam detection system work?


Airtel’s AI-based spam detection solution employs a dual-layer protection mechanism, with filters at both the network and IT systems layers.

According to Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti Airtel, the system processes an astounding 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls daily in just two milliseconds. This AI shield is capable of evaluating 1 trillion records in real time, effectively identifying and blocking around 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSs each day.

"This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real-time basis using the power of AI. Our solution has been able to successfully identify 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSs originating every day. For us, keeping our customers secure is a burning priority," Vittal added.

 

Advanced AI technology for enhanced security


The solution, developed in-house by Airtel’s data science team, uses a proprietary algorithm to classify calls and SMSs as "Suspected SPAM" by analysing various parameters, including the sender’s usage patterns, frequency of communications, and call duration, all in real time. By cross-referencing this data with known spam behaviour, the system accurately flags and notifies users of spam calls and messages.

More From This Section

Zoho enters ONDC network with Vikra app, unveils low-code IoT solution

SMBs to launch over 9,500 products in Amazon's month-long festive sale

HDFC Bank's loan growth in Q2 could dip below 10%: Macquarie Report

Pharmaceutical firm Piramal Pharma eyes to double revenue to $ 2 bn by FY30

Payoneer to adopt localised approach for expanding user base in India


Additionally, the AI-powered network is equipped with safeguards against malicious links sent via SMS. Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs, scanning every SMS in real time to prevent customers from clicking on dangerous links. This multi-layered protection extends further by detecting unusual behaviours, such as frequent changes in International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), which often signal fraudulent activity.

“By layering these protective measures, the company is ensuring its customers receive the maximum level of defence against the evolving landscape of spam and fraud threats,” the company added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Airtel launches three new data plans, Check what is being offered

Premium

Bharti Airtel is 4th company in India to hit a market cap of Rs 10 trillion

Vodafone Idea shares tank 20%, Indus Towers 14% after SC rejects AGR plea

Bharti Airtel to invest $1 billion in 4G gear from Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 2 trn; Bharti Airtel sparkles

Topics :Bharti AirtelAirtelBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News