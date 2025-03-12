Home / Companies / News / CG Power gets nod for $36 mn deal to acquire Renesas Electronics business

CG Power gets nod for $36 mn deal to acquire Renesas Electronics business

Earlier in October, CG Power had inked a pact to acquire the Radio Frequency (RF) components business of Japan-based Renesas Electronics Corporation for a cash consideration of $36 million

CG Power
The proposed acquisition will enable the company to enter the semiconductor design business | Image: LinkedIn
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for a $36 million deal to acquire the Radio Frequency (RF) components business of Japan-based Renesas Electronics Corporation.

"The regulatory approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has been obtained on 10th March, 2025 and received by us on 11th March, 2025," a regulatory filing said.

Earlier in October, CG Power and Industrial Solutions has inked a pact to acquire the Radio Frequency (RF) components business of Japan-based Renesas Electronics Corporation for a cash consideration of $36 million.

An asset purchase agreement was executed on October 4, 2024 between CG and Renesas Electronics America Inc, a subsidiary of Renesas, and other affiliated entities of Renesas, that have assets in the RF components business.

As per the pact, Murugappa Group firm CG Power will acquire Intellectual Property (IP), tangible assets and select transferring employees across various functions such as semiconductor design, marketing, applications, etc. related to the RF components business of Renesas.

The proposed acquisition will enable the company to enter the semiconductor design business.

CG Power has established a subsidiary, CG Semi Private Ltd, for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) business. CG and Renesas Electronics America Inc. are joint venture partners in CG Semi Private Ltd.

The said business will be acquired by entities that will be established by CG, post completion of customary conditions and applicable regulatory approvals, the company had said.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in about 6 months, subject to necessary approvals, the company had said.

Topics :CG powerCG power and industrial solutionsElectronics industrysemiconductor industry

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

