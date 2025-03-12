Home / Companies / News / Vedanta repays $900 mn loan, deleverages balance sheet by $550 mn

Vedanta repays $900 mn loan, deleverages balance sheet by $550 mn

The loan, taken by subsidiary THL Zinc Ventures in May 2023 at 13.9 per cent interest, was partly repaid using funds from Vedanta's $1 billion June 2024 QIP

Vedanta
Vedanta raised a new $350 million loan at 9.6 per cent per annum from JP Morgan and other bankers (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd repaid a $900 million high-cost loan through a mix of QIP proceeds and a new $350 million facility at a lower interest rate, resulting in $550 million net deleveraging and further strengthening of its balance sheet, sources said. 
The loan, taken by subsidiary THL Zinc Ventures in May 2023 at 13.9 per cent interest, was partly repaid using funds from Vedanta's $1 billion June 2024 QIP. 
Besides, Vedanta raised a new $350 million loan at 9.6 per cent per annum from JP Morgan and other bankers, reducing annual interest costs by $90 million, sources aware of the matter said. 
The refinancing package also comes with improved terms and conditions, they said. 
The move aligns with Vedanta's broader deleveraging strategy. As of December quarter, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 1.4x from 1.9x in Q1 FY24, with a 1x medium-term target. 
Meanwhile, its parent company Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has reduced its debt to $4.9 billion - its lowest level in a decade. 

Also Read

Company on track to achieve 30% women in workforce by 2030, says Vedanta

Empowering women is the smartest economic decision India can make

NCLT rejects Talwandi Power's demerger in Vedanta restructuring plan

Hindustan Zinc on track to double metal production to 2 MTPA: Chairperson

Vedanta to invest Rs 50,000 cr oil, gas in Assam, Tripura over 3-4 yrs

In February, Vedanta raised Rs 2,600 crore via unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at 9.40-9.50 per cent coupon rate, attracting institutional investors, including ICICI Prudential, Kotak, Nippon, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and Axis. 
Rating agencies responded positively, with ICRA and CRISIL assigning an 'AA Rating/Watch with Developing Implications', further strengthening Vedanta's refinancing options at lower costs.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rapido eyes entry into food delivery; to disrupt Swiggy, Zomato's duopoly

Temasek acquires 10% stake in Haldiram's snacks business for $1 billion

Tata's Tanishq expands US presence with new stores in Seattle, Atlanta

After Airtel, Jio inks pact with SpaceX for Starlink internet in India

Razorpay eyes group profitability ahead of IPO plans, expands to Singapore

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta LtdVedanta GroupLoan repayment

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story