Home / Companies / News / Chalet Hotels' revenue rises 21% to Rs 310 cr, ARR grows 38% to Rs 10,217

Chalet Hotels' revenue rises 21% to Rs 310 cr, ARR grows 38% to Rs 10,217

The hospitality revenue came in at Rs 280 crore, up 23 per cent YoY

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chalet Hotels Limited announced the best ever revenue for the quarter ended June. While the total income rose 21 per cent to Rs 310 crore year-on-year (YoY), the hospitality revenue came in at Rs 280 crore, up 23 per cent YoY. 

The company's Average Room Rate (ARR) stood at Rs 10,217, 38 per cent higher than in Q1FY23, and the adjusted hospitality EBITDA came in Rs 120 crore. 

Key Highlights for Q1FY24:

*Total Income at Rs 310 crore, up 21 per cent as compared to Q1FY23

*Adjusted EBITDA at Rs 130 crore, up 24 per cent as compared to Q1FY23

Hospitality Segment Performance:

*Revenue at Rs 280 crore, up 23 per cent from Q1FY23

*ARR at Rs 10,317, up 38 per cent over Q1FY23

*Occupancy was at 70 per cent

*Revenue generated per available room (RevPAR) improved by 24 per cent YoY to Rs 7,182

*Adjusted EBITDA was at Rs 120 crore, up 26 per cent from Q1FY23

Other Highlights:

*Nearly 68 per cent of the total electricity for hotel portfolio sourced from renewable resources in Q1FY24.

*Newly launched The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City completely sold out from day 1, operated by an all-women team and run on 100 per cent Green Power.

Also Read

Hotel chains smell business opportunity in small towns, off-beat locations

As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever

Royal Orchid Hotels, Kamat Hotels: Hotel stocks can rally up to 20%

World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

NCLAT to decide over NCLT order on insolvency against Coffee Day Global

Power Grid board approves raising Rs 5,700 cr through bonds in FY24

TCS undergoes rejig, creates a business unit focused on AI, Cloud

Institutional investors vote against Siemens's sale of motors business

Micron Technology chief discusses plans with PM to boost semiconductor biz

Topics :Chalet HotelsQ1 resultsHotel industryMarkets

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story