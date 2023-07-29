Home / Companies / News / Power Grid board approves raising Rs 5,700 cr through bonds in FY24

Power Grid board approves raising Rs 5,700 cr through bonds in FY24

The company is raising Rs 500 core in the first tranche with a green shoe option of (additional) Rs 1,400 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation's board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,700 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis in multiple tranches in 2023-24.

The fund raised will be used to part finance its capex requirement, for providing inter corporate loans to wholly-owned subsidiaries/JVs and for general corporate purposes.

This will be done by securitization of cashflows of 4 operational SPVs (special purpose vehicles) viz. POWERGRID Bhuj Transmission, POWERGRID Khetri Transmission System, POWERGRID Medinipur Jeerat Transmission System and POWERGRID Varanasi Transmission System up to March, 2034.

The company is raising Rs 500 core in the first tranche with a green shoe option of (additional) Rs 1,400 crore.

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

