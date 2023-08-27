Chandrayaan-3 boost: L&T aims big on commercial satellite launch business

After playing a pivotal role in the success of India's historic Moonwalk by Chandrayaan-3, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is keenly focusing on expanding its footprint in the commercial satellite launch industry. The engineering giant has announced its plans to participate in the bidding process for the transfer of technology for a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV). Furthermore, it has already secured an Rs 860 crore deal as part of a consortium for the comprehensive production of polar satellite launch vehicles (PSLVs).

This SSLV bidding represents a world-first: a space agency transferring complete technology for a launch vehicle solely to the private sector. L&T is also preparing to contribute to India’s ambitious Aditya L1 mission to the Sun and the Gaganyaan mission, aiming to send humans to space.



The latest development comes approximately four and a half decades after L&T's initial partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), starting with the SLV rockets in 1979. If L&T wins the SSLV bid, the company intends to utilise cost-effective mobile launchers rather than building a separate launch facility. At least 20 companies have shown interest at the expression of interest stage. Conversely, PSLV launches will remain at Isro’s existing launch pad. The consortium for PSLV production also includes Hindustan Aeronautics, with the inaugural launch slated for next year.

The new opportunities follow L&T’s involvement in every facet of the Moon mission, from subsystem manufacturing to mission tracking. "The moon landing is a resounding validation of the tenacity and spirit of the Isro scientists. We are proud to be part of this monumental occasion and humbled by the trust the nation has placed in our high-tech manufacturing expertise,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T. He identified the government's Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative as a key driver of this success.



In July, Isro's commercial arm, IN-SPACe (the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), invited expressions of interest for transferring its SSLV technology to the private sector. "We are aiming to acquire that technology; our objective is to construct the SSLV. We foresee significant potential in providing launch services to low Earth orbits, including smaller satellites and satellite constellations," said AT Ramchandani, executive vice president and head of L&T Defence.

One significant catalyst for this surge in private interest is India’s space policy, released in April, which encourages broader private sector participation across the space economy's value chain. According to the policy, Isro aims to stimulate new entities to join in space exploration and human spaceflight, in cooperation with both domestic and global partners.



"We are entering an era where Isro will no longer handle commercial missions, in line with the new space policy. The task of launching satellites will be managed by the industry. Our first such contract was signed with NewSpace India, in a consortium with HAL, involving the launch of five PSLVs into polar orbit," Ramchandani added.

Data from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) indicates that as of June 2023, around 11,330 individual satellites orbited Earth, owned by government and private entities from 75 countries. The United States leads with 4,511 satellites, followed by China (586), the United Kingdom (561), Russia (177), and India with 62. Industry estimates suggest that another 50,000 satellites could be launched within the next ten years, potentially providing a substantial opportunity for companies like L&T.