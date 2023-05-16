Chemplast Sanmar Q4 results: Net profit declines 80% to Rs 46 crore



For the entire financial year too, net profit was down by 77 per cent to Rs 152 crore compared to Rs 649 crore for the fiscal 2021-22. “Despite a challenging environment this year caused by the run-up in energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the severe impact on Chinese demand due to their zero-Covid policy for the most part of the year, and rising interest rates across the globe, we closed the year with a decent performance with a top-line of Rs. 4,941 crore and 9.5 per cent EBITDA margin. Chemplast Sanmar, a leading manufacturer of chemicals and allied products and the flagship company of Sanmar group has posted an 80 per cent decline in net profit during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 46 crore, as against Rs 232 crore during the same quarter in 2021-22.



During the quarter under review, revenue from operations dipped by 37 per cent to Rs 1,147 crore versus Rs 1,804 crore during the Q4 of FY22. For the entire financial year too, revenue from operations dipped by 16 per cent to Rs 4,941 crore as against Rs 5,892 crore in 2021-22. On a consolidated basis, the balance sheet continues to remain healthy with a cash and bank balance of Rs 1,192 crore and the company continues to be net cash positive. For the full year, revenues were lower by 16 per cent as compared to the last year – however, sales volumes of almost all the products were higher on a Y-o-Y basis. Falling prices of finished goods coupled with increase in energy costs have resulted in reduction of EBITDA margin during the year,” said Ramkumar Shankar, Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar.