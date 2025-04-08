Chetak top-selling electric two-wheeler in Q4FY25, says Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto, an incumbent player which forayed into the electric two-wheeler space with its Chetak in 2020, has steadily managed to grow market share in the segment. In Q4FY25, Chetak emerged as the highest-selling model in its segment with a 29 per cent share of the market, both in terms of volume and value, the Pune-based company claimed.

“Bajaj Chetak has secured the No.1 position by volume and value in the Indian electric vehicle two-wheeler segment for the last quarter of FY25 with a 29 per cent market share,” the company said.

The Chetak was originally introduced in the 1970s, when it had a strong presence in the Indian scooter market for several decades. Bajaj Auto said that the strong sales performance is a result of an extensive retail and service network of 3,800 outlets, as well as the two newly launched models — the 29 series and 35 series — which together contributed over two lakh unit sales in 2024.

As for FY25, Ola Electric had a retail market share of 29.93 per cent, followed by TVS at 20.67 per cent, and Bajaj close on its heels at 20.08 per cent, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data. Ola Electric is in the middle of a controversy wherein the company has been accused of including preliminary bookings as registrations.

Bajaj launched the 35 series of the Chetak, priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom in Bangalore), in December. It is positioned as the premium variant. The company has said that more platforms and variants of the Chetak are in the offing. The year 2025 may see another couple of platforms for the Chetak.

Maharashtra accounted for a major portion of Chetak’s success, where the scooter held a 50 per cent market share during Q4FY25.

Around 40 per cent of Bajaj’s domestic revenue now comes from vehicles running on cleaner fuels such as electricity and compressed natural gas (CNG). The company has CNG-powered three-wheelers.

Eric Vas, president of the Urbanite Business Unit at Bajaj Auto, said, “We are happy to reach this coveted milestone. Chetak has once again become a customer favourite — from ICE to its electric avatar.”

He added, “Bajaj Auto has led the EV revolution with its offerings in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space. This is a result of our curated strategy of differentiated offerings, focus on customer experience, and service network. On the back of the ‘Best Chetak Yet’ — the 35 series, which is now a major part of our electric portfolio — we look forward to welcoming even more riders to the Chetak family in the coming months.”