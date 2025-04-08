Home / Companies / News / Odisha govt allocates land to Inox Solar for solar cell manufacturing plant

Odisha govt allocates land to Inox Solar for solar cell manufacturing plant

Inox Solar, a subsidiary of Inox Clean, today announced the land allocation for a solar cell and solar module manufacturing plant in Dhenkanal, by the Odisha government

Solar cell
Industry sources said the land allocated by the Odisha government measures around 78 acres. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

INOXGFL Group on Tuesday said the Odisha government has allocated Inox Solar a land parcel to set up a cell module manufacturing plant in the state.

The proposed 4.8-gigawatt (GW) solar cell and 4.8 GW solar module manufacturing plant will support India's renewable energy goals and bolster Odisha's industrial growth, INOXGFL Group said in a statement.

Inox Solar, a subsidiary of Inox Clean, today announced the land allocation for a solar cell and solar module manufacturing plant in Dhenkanal, by the Odisha government, it said.

Inox Clean is part of the INOXGFL Group.

Earlier this year, INOXGFL Group had announced a Rs 4,000-crore investment through Inox Solar to establish a state-of-the-art solar cell and solar module manufacturing unit in Odisha.

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA)-approved project is expected to generate over 3,400 jobs, thereby driving investment, creating employment opportunities, and supporting Odisha's long-term economic development.

Also Read

Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings as Odisha celebrates state's formation day

Three killed in clash over suspected witchcraft in Odisha's Ganjam

Odisha disbursed Rs 5,024 cr to 10 mn women on Women's Day: Dy CM Pravati

Odisha residents can now access over 400 govt services on WhatsApp

Odisha inks pact with IRMA for training fisheries officers, farmers

Industry sources said the land allocated by the Odisha government measures around 78 acres.

"This investment aligns with our dream of transforming Odisha into a green energy powerhouse. By facilitating the establishment of a solar cell and module manufacturing plant, we are not only promoting sustainable industrial growth but also creating new job opportunities and boosting economic development across the state," Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, stated, "This strategic land allocation allows us to expand our solar energy footprint, reinforcing our commitment to India's clean energy goals. By leveraging our expertise in renewable energy, we aim to deliver world-class manufacturing solutions that empower businesses and communities alike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel recognised as Steel Sustainability Champion by WorldSteel

Mumbaikars top Uber's forgetful list, leave behind gold biscuits, hair wig

Feb sales show genuine customer demand, not token bookings: Ola Electric

NCLAT allows banks to proceed against ex-IL&FS directors not on new board

Alcatel to invest $30 mn to relaunch smartphone business in India

Topics :Odisha governmentOdisha solar cell manufacturingIndia's renewable energyInox Renewables

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story