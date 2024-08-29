Chhattisgarh-based SECL speeds up process for employment to landowners

Compared to the same period of the previous financial year, the company has registered an increase of 30 per cent in employment generation, he added.
With “Samvedansheel Prabandhan – Samvadsheel Prabandhan” (management through empathy and dialogue) at the core, the company is prioritising the interests of landowners. It has provided employment approval to about 1,748 landowners since April 2022, the spokesperson added.
In 2022-23, the company provided employment to 704 landowners, while in the previous financial year, 707 landowners were provided jobs, which is the highest figure in the last 10 years.
The spokesperson said Coal India had set a target of producing 1 billion tonnes of coal by the year 2026-27 and SECL would have to produce 250 million tonnes (MT).