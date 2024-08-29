Vedanta board to meet next week to consider third interim dividend

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the ongoing financial year.

Last month, the company approved the second interim dividend for 2024-25.

"...the meeting of the board of directors of the company is proposed to be scheduled on Monday to consider and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2024-25," Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.

Vedanta Ltd had in July approved a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the current fiscal year.