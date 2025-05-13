China's Ant Group sells $246 million worth of Paytm shares in block trade

China's Ant Group has offloaded 25.5 million shares of fintech firm Paytm in a block trade, raising approximately $246 million. The shares were sold at ₹823.10 ($9.69) apiece, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

This is slightly higher than the ₹809.75 price anticipated in an earlier report, which had pegged the stake sale at around 4 per cent for $242 million.